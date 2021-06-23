Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon

It would be difficult to find a musician more loyal to his muse than Wadada Leo Smith. From projects with his Golden Quartet/Quintet such as America's National Parks (TUM Records, 2016) to the more expansive ensemble effort Najwa (TUM Records, 2017), then on to the stringent focus of Solo: Reflections and Meditations on Monk (TUM Records, 2017), it might be fair to say this eighty-year old trumpeter/bandleader/composer never found a challenge he did not relish confronting. And, most fortunately these days, he has the relative luxury of working in the nurturing environment of TUM Records, a label that treats his work with virtually the same consummate care Smith does: in the case of two simultaneous releases, Trumpet and Sacred Ceremonies, modified clam-shell boxes of contrasting flat and glossy finish enclose compact discs in separate art-adorned sleeves (with paper inserts!), while fifty-two page booklets include background on the graphics of the package as well as the music inside and out of the jazz milieu. Each of the three-CD sets has its own distinct nature while also sharing a readily discernible cohesion, the continuity of which is a direct reflection of a reciprocal dynamic that renders the man's solo trumpet work no more or less captivating than his collaboration with bassist Bill Laswell and drummer/percussionist Milford Graves.