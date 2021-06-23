Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon

Cancel
Creativity patched many of us through the pandemic. If we were among those who accomplished nothing, we were, quite possibly, gestating ideas. Meanwhile, the thrum of maker and artisan industry continued on. Our very vibrant maker and performer scene here is in no danger of diminishing any time soon, as long as there are places for artists to live and work. Keep an ear tuned to proposed discussions about the formation of a cultural district that might offer part of a remedy. Some day. Meanwhile, buy local art. Tip your musician.

An Art Exhibit Considering Our Collective Future

If an artist makes new work during a pandemic, is it automatically considered “pandemic art”? While many artists create in response to current events, which can imbue the work with relevance, others create to deliberately escape from reality. However, during the pandemic, even art made to promote an escape to a better, safer, or more healthy space was created within the context of COVID-19. Whether or not an artist chooses to directly address current conditions, politics, and social movements, either way, in the past year they were making art in response to the largest medical and economic crisis of our time. What’s interesting is that, in both scenarios, artists are envisioning solutions to the problems that plague all of us. In bringing their vision into focus as physical objects, they present new paths we can take as a society.
Aldrich Awarded $75,000 Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation For The Visual Arts

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum Awarded $75,000 Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation For The Visual Arts. The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has awarded The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum $75,000 to support its 2022 exhibitions program. These essential funds will help realize three important exhibitions: the group exhibition 52 Artists: Revisiting a Feminist Milestone, and two solo exhibitions by artists Milano Chow and Duane Slick.
“Motion. Form. Oscillate. Converge,” was the four-word manifesto for a collection that Samuel Ross described as: “conceptual garments, steeped in functionality, which then oscillate, or integrate with ready-to-wear forms.” As opposed to his pre-collections—such as that which dropped last week—Ross said that his main line collections are focused less on the systematically pragmatic and more on the instinctively emotional: “because there is more scope to be experimental and explore the idea of building abstract sculptures on the body.”
First Friday is a local tradition that's just getting back on its feet in downtown Bend (and Redmond, too), inviting people to browse downtown shops and see local art on display. June brought the first First Friday of the year, with the next event scheduled for this week, on July 2.
For Minneapolis-based artist Spencer Tate, the more abstract the art, the more creative it can be. Portrait paintings and landscape works are beautiful, but in Tate’s mind, true artistic freedom is found in planning how shapes, lines, colors, textures and depth can work together to evoke emotion. “I think artwork...
In the foreword of Miah Jeffra’s new short-story collection, “The Violence Almanac” (Black Lawrence Press), the San Francisco author and founder of the vital queer literary collaborative Foglifter Press opens with a growl. “The rumble comes from deep in the throat, a low place, breath slow and soaked in the shaping of sound,” Jeffra writes. “We are predators, this sound speaks.”
For the first time since the Pandemic shut down, the Hawaii Convention Center will open for a public event. Combining music- animation- and projection-- Beyond Van Gogh-- provides a completely immersive experience, designed to appeal to everyone. Art historian, Fanny Curtat, says the event provides a good opportunity to expose people who might not otherwise be interested or might not think the museum is for them.
In Sunderland we are lucky to have such a varied creative industry. We have leading artists and musicians, incredible venues and a wonderful community which brings people in, and gets people involved. A central pillar of this cultural community is the spectacular Grade 2 listed Sunderland Empire theatre. Celebrating its...
Many a research journey starts with a single photograph and my curiosity. Some voyages lead to an entry here in the Picture This blog, and today’s post is no different. I came across this image in the online catalog and several things grabbed my attention right off the bat:. First,...
What: A media preview of an indoor multimedia art exhibit. Who: A mom, her 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. When: Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. We’re a creative family—on any given day, my daughter, Anna, is elbow-deep in paints, craft glue and glitter. Which is why the idea of an animated, immersive art exhibit like Beyond Van Gogh piqued our interest immediately—it sounds much more entertaining than your typical museum visit, especially for young kids! We were thrilled to be invited to the media preview held two days before the exhibit opened to the public.
San Francisco-based multi-hyphened creative, event planner to the elite and owner of Jonathan Rachman Designs joined Kara on the show today to share how to add timeless aesthetics to any home that never go out of season! Along with being an interior designer, Jonathan also recently added author to his repertoire with the release of his memoir, The Garlic Peanut Story. This came from a desire to pay tribute to a beloved adopted sister and was written after her passing, via Jonathan’s letters of gratitude that reveal a tumultuous journey in an archipelago where persecution of LGBTQ remains commonplace. Established celebrity interior designer, Jonathan Rachman, has worked for high profile personalities andbrands including Marc Jacobs, The Four Seasons Luxury Hotels, and St. Regis Hotels. Check out his fun tips below and for more on Jonathan's tips, you can go to his website by clicking here!
It would be difficult to find a musician more loyal to his muse than Wadada Leo Smith. From projects with his Golden Quartet/Quintet such as America's National Parks (TUM Records, 2016) to the more expansive ensemble effort Najwa (TUM Records, 2017), then on to the stringent focus of Solo: Reflections and Meditations on Monk (TUM Records, 2017), it might be fair to say this eighty-year old trumpeter/bandleader/composer never found a challenge he did not relish confronting. And, most fortunately these days, he has the relative luxury of working in the nurturing environment of TUM Records, a label that treats his work with virtually the same consummate care Smith does: in the case of two simultaneous releases, Trumpet and Sacred Ceremonies, modified clam-shell boxes of contrasting flat and glossy finish enclose compact discs in separate art-adorned sleeves (with paper inserts!), while fifty-two page booklets include background on the graphics of the package as well as the music inside and out of the jazz milieu. Each of the three-CD sets has its own distinct nature while also sharing a readily discernible cohesion, the continuity of which is a direct reflection of a reciprocal dynamic that renders the man's solo trumpet work no more or less captivating than his collaboration with bassist Bill Laswell and drummer/percussionist Milford Graves.
Dries Van Noten is currently spotlight a selection of pastel-colored art objects by Peter Shire at its gallery space, The Little House, in Los Angeles, California. Entitled “In a Hollywood Bungalow,” the presentation features wide range of pieces including, painting, furniture, sculptures, ceramics and toys. Shire is best known for his works that blur the lines between fine art and industrial design. Shire champions the concept of volume in his interdisciplinary practice, creating abstract figurations on canvas that are also found across three-dimensional pieces that pay homage to the aesthetics of Southern California while garnering inspiration from Bauhaus, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco movements.
The City of Chester sees the acquisition of the former YMCA building as an opportunity to expand recreation programming. We think it could represent another opportunity as well. There are certainly still a lot of questions about where funding will come from to pay for needed repairs and upgrades to...
And when it comes to designing kids’ spaces, it’s all about finding pieces that create a canvas you can build upon for years to come. Designing our youngest baby’s nursery was one of our very first projects, and I fell in love with design in the process. With a new baby on the way, I couldn’t be more excited about our new McGee & Co. Kids Collection. Each piece uses thoughtful and playful details to elevate your little one’s space while growing alongside them.”
Following stay-at-home recommendations during the pandemic has been challenging for people, but it’s been good for their trees, said Arbor Aesthetics founders Jeff and Amy Grewe, because hanging around more means property owners are noticing that their landscaping needs maintenance. “It’s people reinvesting in their landscape now that they have...
The pandemic forced many aspects of society into adjustment. It motivated innovative adaptations which sometimes brought unexpected improvements to the way we do things, changes that will likely continue long after Covid retreats and restrictions are fully rolled back. In particular, nearly all in-person activities such as meetings, conferences, and classroom education shifted to online video conferencing platforms like zoom.
Black-and-white mosaic tile floors in a hexagon pattern serve as a red carpet of sorts to the showstopping shower in a new Buckhead residence. The bold motif continues into his-and-her showers that are flanked by an elegant mirrored freestanding tub. Source’s Cydney Mitchell achieved a timeless blend of feminine and...
A Zaha Hadid retrospective and an architecture conference featuring Eduardo Souto de Moura, Tatiana Bilbao and Kengo Kuma are among the design events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this month. Other events taking place in July include the Moscow Urban Fest, Object Rotterdam, Clerkenwell Design Week and Dezeen's final Architecture...