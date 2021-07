“Studying whale culture might be more about glimpsing something in ourselves,” says Dr. Ellen Garland in the new documentary Fathom. She’s a scientist who studies humpback whalesong, and over the course of the film, is on an expedition to determine where the spread of one specific song ends in French Polynesia, and where the next begins. The bounds of a community, in other words. At first glance, this seems a strange and esoteric study that has no bearing or impact on humans, but in its slow and naturalistic style, Fathom shows that whalesong has much more to say about us, and the scientists who study it, than we might have thought.