RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best phone that Apple has to offer. It’s big in terms of features as well as physical size, and for the first time, Apple has actually given a hardware advantage to the iPhone 12 Pro Max by making use of the extra space. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has bigger and better camera sensors when compared to the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which might tempt you to go for the larger variant. If you decide to get the iPhone 12 Pro Max, or if you already have one, you’re surely aware of the fact that it’s difficult to handle, given that it’s quite big physically. This is why getting a case is a good option. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases that’ll improve your grip, and also protect it from scratches and drops.