The "Delta" in Higher Education

By Andrew Ketsdever
bendsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout my career I've seen how a college degree gives a graduate the kind of agency over a future that was otherwise uncertain. In mathematics, "delta" represents a change in some quantity. For higher education, a measure of student success is the delta from the time a student enters college to the time they graduate with a degree. The more the delta, the more the change in the student's skill sets related to critical thinking, communication and commitment to lifelong learning, among other skills. The trouble with higher education is that this delta is not available to everyone. Barriers come from many places. Certainly, financial barriers are a common theme throughout higher education. However, there are many other barriers, and some are even more challenging than financial. Location of educational opportunities is also a major factor. Having opportunities in Central Oregon is critical for access to those who live here. Locally, however, access is also affected by the lack of available child care and affordable housing.

State
Oregon State
