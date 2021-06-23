Ramona Academic Spotlight: Engineering

Ramona Convent Engineering students spent the three last weeks of school in the MakerSpace learning to use various tools to prepare frames for their diplomas. The initial plan included designing and cutting to a proper size using a laser cutter. This technology allowed each student to laser burn her design into birch plywood frame. She then assembled battery operated LED strip lights with dimmable remote control to the frame in order to illuminate her diploma and to change the color, brightness, and mode to her liking.