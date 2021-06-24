RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device
It’s an experience no one wants to repeat — dropping your case-free phone on the ground, leaving cracks in the glass screen and making you wish you’d just added that extra insurance. Fortunately, for anyone who’s purchased the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, a new crop of well-designed cases has hit online shops, hopefully sparing you from an expensive visit to the Apple Store. Whether you recently purchased your new iPhone 12 or you want to switch to a new case, read on for our favorites that will keep your device safe and secure.www.registercitizen.com