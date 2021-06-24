RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

Latest and greatest Apple smartphone around, but it still remains a valid option for many users, especially since one can get it off for lower prices and coupled with other discounts and offers. The iPhone 11 has a beautiful and timeless design, though the glass sandwich build means you need to be careful when handling the phone. If you want to keep the phone looking beautiful, you’ll more than likely need a case. Fortunately, there are hundreds of options on the market with different designs and functionalities. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled some of the best iPhone 11 cases that you can buy right now. These cases include all kinds of options, so you can choose a case that satisfies your needs.