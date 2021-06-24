Cancel
Disney Debuts Turner & Hooch Series Official Trailer

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a month before the series premieres on Disney+, the official trailer for the TV show Turner & Hooch has been revealed. Two things were confirmed in the new trailer though, one of which is that the show is actually a sequel to the 1989 film of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The other is slightly more upsetting, that Hanks' character of Detective Scott Turner has passed away in the time between the movie and the TV show. In perhaps more uplifting news, there's a minor reference to the fact that the new Hooch is seemingly the original French Mastiff reincarnated into a new dog. It raises a lot of questions about the show.

comicbook.com
