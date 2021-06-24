Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COFFEE AND WESTERN ATKINSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT * At 1052 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms near Willacoochee, moving east at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Pearson, Willacoochee, Broxton, Ambrose and West Green.