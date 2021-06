On June 13, 2021, the Emmaus High School Class of 2021 walked across the stage at the PPL Center to receive their diplomas. This graduation ceremony at the PPL Center is always the highlight of the EHS academic year. It was the perfect day for our teachers, administrators, and families to join the graduates in celebrating the successful completion of high school after a year of unexpected challenges. For these young adults, this ceremony represents a defining moment in their lives.