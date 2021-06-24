Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Brown County in north central Nebraska Southwestern Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 950 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Norden, or 13 miles west of Springview, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Springview, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Meadville and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 200 and 215. Highway 20 between mile markers 238 and 243. Highway 12 between mile markers 31 and 51. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keya Paha County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
County
Brown County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump criticizes GOP senators, McConnell on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Former President Trump on Tuesday chastised Republican senators for engaging with President Biden and the White House in talks for a bipartisan infrastructure deal. The former president weighed in negatively on the negotiations just as the White House is hustling to keep enough Republicans on board so the final bill has a chance of overcoming the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California responds to transgender laws, bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

California is adding five more states to a list of places where state-funded travel will be banned, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced on Monday. The ban is in response to Republican-led measures in states that have passed or are pursuing measures that restrict health care access for transgender individuals or require transgender school students to participate in sports aligned with their sex rather than gender identity.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...