Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Brown County in north central Nebraska Southwestern Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 950 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Norden, or 13 miles west of Springview, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Springview, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Meadville and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 200 and 215. Highway 20 between mile markers 238 and 243. Highway 12 between mile markers 31 and 51. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH