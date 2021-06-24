Cancel
VIDEO: Westford Academy Alumnus Hosts STEM for Girls Program on Patent Process, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship

By Patty Stocker, Production Coordinator
Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of STEM For Girls By Girls in STEM, Westford Academy graduate and UConn senior, Serena Beri, describes the process and challenges of obtaining a patent for one of her own inventions, an Ultrasound Probe Holder. By using soft robotics technology, Beri developed a non-contact ultrasound which can prove useful during a pandemic as well as having other advantages.

