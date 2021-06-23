Owen McDonald named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Nov. 20, 2020, Owen McDonald ran into the record books during the six-man football state championship game in Kearney, steamrolling his way through the Sterling Jets defense to the tune of 393 yards and eight touchdowns on just 22 carries as the Mustangs won the state championship 70-20. That night stood out to McDonald on Monday night after the McCool Junction senior was named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year, but it wasn’t for his individual performance.