Sidewalk, street improvements coming to Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Work will begin soon on improvements to Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon with the city adding a turn lane, sidewalks and bike lanes between College Way and Cameron Way.

The city is currently accepting bids for the project, and is scheduled to choose a contractor at the July 14 City Council meeting.

City Engineer Bill Bullock said crews will install a sidewalk on the west side of Freeway Drive, completing a pedestrian-friendly path from downtown to College Way, and to a number of city trails.

Construction could start in mid-August and will hopefully be completed by late October, he said.

Bullock said people are often seen walking to the Skagit Public Utility District offices or to Blade Chevrolet, and these improvements will let them walk in the area more safely.

“This completes a significant gap in our sidewalk system," he said.

Bike lanes will be installed on both sides of Freeway Drive, aligning with the city's goal to promote multiple modes of transportation in its infrastructure projects, Bullock said.

A center turn lane will also be installed on Freeway Drive, running from Karl's Paints and Supplies to south of the College Way intersection. The addition will make it easier for drivers to turn into businesses, Bullock said.

Work includes storm water drainage improvements, improved lighting and repaving, he said.

The project will be funded with a $2.17 million federal transportation grant, plus about $700,000 from the city.

Bullock said this project first appeared on a city transportation plan in 1997. Grant availability and changing priorities have kept it unfunded until now.