Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, WA

Sidewalk, street improvements coming to Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon

By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Jswt_0adek30I00

MOUNT VERNON — Work will begin soon on improvements to Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon with the city adding a turn lane, sidewalks and bike lanes between College Way and Cameron Way.

The city is currently accepting bids for the project, and is scheduled to choose a contractor at the July 14 City Council meeting.

City Engineer Bill Bullock said crews will install a sidewalk on the west side of Freeway Drive, completing a pedestrian-friendly path from downtown to College Way, and to a number of city trails.

Construction could start in mid-August and will hopefully be completed by late October, he said.

Bullock said people are often seen walking to the Skagit Public Utility District offices or to Blade Chevrolet, and these improvements will let them walk in the area more safely.

“This completes a significant gap in our sidewalk system," he said.

Bike lanes will be installed on both sides of Freeway Drive, aligning with the city's goal to promote multiple modes of transportation in its infrastructure projects, Bullock said.

A center turn lane will also be installed on Freeway Drive, running from Karl's Paints and Supplies to south of the College Way intersection. The addition will make it easier for drivers to turn into businesses, Bullock said.

Work includes storm water drainage improvements, improved lighting and repaving, he said.

The project will be funded with a $2.17 million federal transportation grant, plus about $700,000 from the city.

Bullock said this project first appeared on a city transportation plan in 1997. Grant availability and changing priorities have kept it unfunded until now.

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
173
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Mount Vernon, WA
Government
City
Mount Vernon, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Freeway#West Side#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.