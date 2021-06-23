Michael Stephen MacKillop, Jr. Obituary

Michael Stephen MacKillop, Jr., of Whitefield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 47 years old. “Mikey,” as he was known to almost everyone who knew and loved him, was born on August 6, 1973, in Lancaster. Mikey graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1992. For many years, Mikey worked for Asplundh and FedEx. Yet his most time-consuming job was working horses, and the sound of the scoot squealing up the dirt road was always followed with Mikey behind the reins.