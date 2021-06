When Sarah Lancashire was younger, she probably never imagined that she would become internationally known for her acting abilities. That’s exactly how things have panned out for her, though. The talented British actress has worked to make a name for herself over the last five decades, and that work has more than paid off. She is most famous for her role in shows like Coronation Street, Last Tango in Halifax, and Happy Valley. There is no role too big or too small for Sarah to take on with poise and grace. While she has a long list of credits behind her, she also has a lot more to look forward to in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Lancashire.