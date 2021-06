Quantum Corporation announced software veteran Ross Fujii will advance the company’s transformation and growth strategy by stepping into a new role as General Manager of Emerging Markets and Product Marketing. Fujii’s extensive experience in data management and analytics and creating and implementing modern software distribution models for Fortune 500 companies will further enable Quantum’s business shift – from a hardware appliance vendor to a subscription and as-a-Service company that provides comprehensive data management and analysis solutions. Fujii will focus on growing Quantum’s reach into emerging markets, primarily video surveillance and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).