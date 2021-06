Since we won’t see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby this season, it’s best to enjoy the nearly three-month derby he has put on so far. Guerrero cranked his 26th home run of the season in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Orioles at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. That moved him back into sole possession of the MLB lead, ahead of the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (25) and the Angels' Shohei Ohtani (24).