KELL Partners Offers Luminate CRM Migration Support

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $8 billion of senior notes, comprised of $1.0 billion of its senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 notes"), $1.0 billion of its senior notes due 2028 (the "sustainability notes"), $1.5 billion of its senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes”), $1.25 billion of its senior notes due 2041 (the "2041 notes"), $2.0 billion of its senior notes due 2051 (the "2051 notes") and $1.25 billion of its senior notes due 2061 (the "2061 notes", and together with the 2024 notes, sustainability notes, 2031 notes, 2041 notes and 2051 notes, the “notes”). The offering is expected to close July 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.