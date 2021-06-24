Cancel
Newark, NJ

Extremist Tried to Seize Woman’s Home in New Jersey

By Tracy Connor
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Members of a sovereign-citizen extremist sect have been laying claim to people’s homes in the Pacific Northwest, knocking on doors and saying they own the property. Now, an apparent adherent of the movement has taken it a step further—locking himself in someone else’s home in New Jersey and saying it was his ancestral property. NJ.com reports that Hubert A. John, 39, of Los Angeles, was arrested after the locks on a Newark home were changed and a Moorish flag was hung in the window by an intruder. “This is a really bizarre, crazy situation,” the real homeowner said in a TikTok video. The suspect appears to be a member of the Al Moroccan Empire, a conspiratorial group that claims it owns virtually all property in America.

