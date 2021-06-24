Extremist Tried to Seize Woman’s Home in New Jersey

Steve Rosenthal, a resident who survived the collapse of the Champlain South Towers in Surfside, Florida, has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the condo building, according to new court filings. Rosenthal alleges that the collapse could have been prevented if the owners of the property had not neglected overdue repairs. The lawsuit is the second one to be filed since the collapse of the building. The first was filed by Manuel Drezner, an apartment owner who claimed the building did not implement property safety features designed to keep residents safe. Champlain South Towers was also the subject of a 2015 lawsuit that claimed the building had structural deficiencies in its outer walls. The remains of 10 people have been found in the building rubble while more than 150 still remain missing after its collapse on June 24, the Miami Herald reported.