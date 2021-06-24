Cancel
Congress & Courts

US Lawmakers in Marathon Debate on Big Tech Regulation Bills

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers debated into the night Wednesday over details of legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech firms with a sweeping reform of antitrust laws. The House Judiciary Committee clashed over a series of bills with potentially massive implications for large online platforms and consumers who use them.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
pymnts

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: FTC, State Antitrust Suits Against Facebook Dismissed By US Court; Antitrust Regulations Progress In Congress

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. FTC, State Antitrust Suits Against Facebook Dismissed By US Court. The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Facebook, along with a parallel case by 48 attorneys generals, was dismissed by a U.S. court on Monday (June 28), CNBC reported. The FTC filed suit against Facebook in late 2020, along with attorney generals from 48 states, claiming that the social media company participated in a systemic plan to get rid of threats to its monopoly.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Rep. Kevin McCarthy reveals GOP framework for Big Tech legislation

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is offering a framework for what appears to be a counterproposal to the set of bipartisan bills to rein in Big Tech circulating in the House — saying House Republicans are ready to make tech behemoths “face the music.”. McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his plans to develop...
POTUSWashington Post

The Technology 202: Rep. Ken Buck is trying to convince the GOP to hold tech companies accountable

Rep. Ken Buck wants to dismantle the giants of Silicon Valley's power. But first he'll have to win over members of his own party. In interviews and on Twitter, the top Republican on the House antitrust panel has been trying to convince fellow conservatives to back a sweeping package of bills that would strengthen regulators, make it harder for tech companies to buy up rivals, and in the most severe instances, even break them up. The bills cleared their first major hurdle in Congress last week, but a marathon 29-hour markup session highlighted the rifts with Republicans over the legislation.
Congress & CourtsApple Insider

GOP lawmakers mull taxing Big Tech to subsidize broadband access

Key Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate are warming up to the idea of leveling taxes on big U.S. tech companies to fund broadband subsidy programs. The idea to compel technology giants to pay into a pool of money to subsidized broadband access first originated with Republican FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, Axios reported Monday. Several key GOP lawmakers have expressed interest in the proposal.
Congress & Courtspunchingbagpost.com

Lawmakers Advance Antitrust Legislation Targeting Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee advanced five antitrust proposals designed to lessen the power of tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Primary objectives of the big tech antitrust proposals include:. Prohibit dominant platforms from prioritizing their own products and services. For example, when Alexa asks you to order products from...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Republicans' new plan to tax Big Tech

Key Republicans are warming to an idea that was once anathema to the party — leveling taxes on big American companies to pay for internet subsidy programs. Why it matters: Republican interest in taxing Big Tech could help shore up a struggling subsidy fund that supports broadband in rural areas, schools, libraries and hospitals.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress should repeal the 'global gag rule' permanently

Congress now has a chance to strike down the global gag rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy. It bars organizations abroad that receive U.S. aid from performing abortion, counseling clients about it, or referring them to abortion services. It’s an imperialist policy that has hurt women and weakened health service delivery around the world for decades. Congress should seize the opportunity to get rid of it.
Lawnbnews24.com

All-Night Antitrust Debate Moves Big Tech Bills Forward

The Home Judiciary Committee superior a invoice to stop firms like Amazon.com, Apple, Fb and Alphabet’s Google from favoring their very own merchandise, a measure that critics warned might complicate the usage of Apple’s personal apps on its iPhone or procuring on Amazon. From a report: The laws was the fifth invoice out of six being taken up by the committee in a session that ran for practically 20 hours into early Thursday morning, earlier than breaking till later within the day. The measure, sponsored by antitrust subcommittee Chair David Cicilline, superior on a narrowly bipartisan 24-20 vote. The marathon session featured recurring clashes over whether or not software program large Microsoft could be topic to the committee’s 4 payments centered on the largest tech firms. The standards for a “lined platform” in these proposals are based mostly on market capitalization, month-to-month customers and whether or not different companies rely upon the corporate’s companies. The in depth forwards and backwards featured debate about antitrust rules, content material moderation, freedom of speech and even how laws ought to outline a overseas adversary. These discussions did not fall alongside social gathering strains, and in some instances confirmed disagreement amongst Democrats and located Republicans pitted in opposition to one another.
Congress & CourtsFox 59

Congress takes up anti-trust bills against big tech

Congress takes up anti-trust bills against big tech. 'This is a very serious situation.' Phone scam threatens Fishers resident with violence. Gangs, groups linked to roughly half of all shootings in Indy, IMPD working to empower young people to resist. 2 teens detained, police working to locate third in connection...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House panel votes ‘yes’ on bill that could break up Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to sell lines of business they run on their platforms if they also compete against them, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country’s most successful companies.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Whistleblower Document Appears to Show Microsoft Helped Write Big Tech Bills

Microsoft was given an advance copy of major antitrust legislation, a document given to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie by a whistleblower appeared to show. The document is the original version of the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, one of Democrats’ six pending antitrust bills targeting Big Tech, according to Rep. Thomas Massie. Every page of the document, which the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained on Wednesday, is watermarked with the text “CONFIDENTIAL – Microsoft.”