Kids2 Announces New Media Entertainment Company Hello Einstein Studios™

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Venture Will Expand Kids2 Content Offerings Up To Pre-Teen Age Range. Kids2, a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families, today announced the launch of Hello Einstein Studios™, a new media entertainment company focused on creating curiosity-driven content reaching kids from ages 0-12. Hello Einstein...

www.sfgate.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hall Of Fame Resort And Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join The Retail Lineup At Hall Of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that Starbucks, in partnership with Warren, Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, will be part of the Constellation Center for Excellence on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"). AVI Foodsystems will be operating the Destination's Starbucks location, which is expected to open in late 2021.
Businessdailyrindblog.com

Rimas Entertainment and The Orchard Announce Global Distribution Deal

The Orchard today announced details around its global distribution partnership deal with Rimas Entertainment. Started in 2014 by Noah Assad, Rimas Entertainment boasts an artist roster that includes Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy, Arcángel, Eladio Carrión, and more. Under the distribution agreement, Rimas Entertainment’s entire artist roster will have access to The Orchard’s full suite of artist and label services.
Businesspremierpopc.com

Curiosity Ink Media Partners With Dynamite Entertainment To Publish Exciting Slate of New Kids Titles

Dynamite Entertainment announced that it has partnered with Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform entertainment for kids and families – to create books for kids that are rooted in Curiosity’s original intellectual property (IP) as well as titles the company will develop for other brands. The alliance begins in earnest with the first titles slated to hit shelves beginning in spring, 2022 and brings Curiosity, which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, squarely into the publishing arena. The announcement was made jointly by Dynamite CEO and Publisher, Nick Barrucci and Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer.
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Wattpad & WEBTOON Merge Studio Divisions into Fan-Driven Entertainment Outfit

Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories and leading social storytelling platform, and WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, today announced that the companies will merge their studio divisions to create Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Leveraging the global fandoms from WEBTOON and Wattpad’s combined audience of more than 166 million people, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will create an innovative multi-format studio making global fan and data-driven TV shows, films and books.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Toy Company Cepia to Develop and Produce Entertainment Content for Hit Internet and Toy Franchise, Cats vs. Pickles®

Partnership with Curiosity – Which Recently Entered into an Agreement to be Acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. – to Enrich Wildly Popular Collectible Toy Property with Animated Series and Robust Publishing Program. BOCA RATON, FL – June 21, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently entered...
CelebritiesRadio Online

Cumulus Media, DCP Entertainment Launch ''Who Was Prince?''

Cumulus Media and DCP Entertainment have announced the launch of the podcast "Who Was Prince?" on the Cumulus Podcast Network. This eight-episode series is built on interviews with people who were close to Prince -- people who played in his bands, managed his career, engineered his music or dated him. Music journalist Touré explores aspects of Prince's life in great depth, while sharing stories about Liz Taylor, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, and more, revealing new details about the life of one of the most talented and enigmatic artists of the modern era.
SoftwareSearchengine Journal

Google Announces New Ads Creative Studio

Google announced the launch of a new tool for creative advertising tools, called “Ads Creative Studio”, which aims to unify multiple creative tools. Ads Creative Studio will incorporate the following tools:. Director Mix (A tool that allows brands to create video assets at scale, which previously wasn’t available to all...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rogue One, Inc Announces The Launch Of New Corporate Website And Social Media Platform

Washington D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that in connection with the company's recent reverse stock split, name change and new ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG), the Company has launched a new corporate website, www.rogueoneinc.com and social media platform to keep shareholders and the investment community updated on the latest Company news and other related activities. The Company will utilize Twitter ( @rogueoneinc ), Instagram ( @rogueoneinc ) and Facebook ( @ rogueoneinc ) as well as other relevant platforms to share company updates, acquisition news, sales, marketing and promotional activities as well as the latest in general tequila, spirits and hospitality industry news in an effort to develop an interactive dialogue with existing and potential customers as well as shareholders and potential investors who are interested in learning more about the Company and its related activities.
Businesscryptopolitan.com

Fox Entertainment releases $100M for creation of NFT Studio

Fox Entertainment releases $100M for the creation of NFT Studio. Fox Entertainment has released a $100 million creative fund for the creation of its non-fungible token (NFT) studio. Last month, Fox Entertainment had announced the launch of Blockchain creative Labs, a marketplace that would deal in digital goods, including NFTs,...
Businessmartechseries.com

VIOOH and Taptap Announce Partnership To Supply Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Globally

Taptap Digital, an omnichannel advertising and marketing intelligence company, announced its partnership with VIOOH, a leading global digital out of home (OOH) marketplace. This partnership, which aims to make digital OOH more accessible and effective for agencies and advertisers, gives access to global inventory utilising Taptap’s geospatial intelligence for data-driven omnichannel media buying. Key markets for the partnership include Spain and Germany to be followed by Italy, UK, and the US among others.
MusicGreenwichTime

Mass Appeal Names Jessica Rivera GM of Music, Jenya Meggs Senior VP of Content

Mass Appeal has named two key executive hires —two “trailblazing women who will play a pivotal role in elevating and expanding the entertainment company’s presence,” according to the announcement. Jessica Rivera (pictured above, left) will serve as the General Manager of Music, overseeing the creative and day-to-day operations of Mass...
BusinessVulture

What Will Amazon Do With Art19?

This article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. The move was announced on Thursday, further underlining the platform’s intent to match its peer competitors, most of which are variably deep into their respective efforts in building a podcast position. For the unfamiliar,...
BusinessFurniture Today

BrandJump adds director of marketing

LOS ANGELES – BrandJump, an e-commerce sales and marketing company specializing in home furnishings and décor, has named Sarah Schaale as the company’s first director of marketing. Schaale brings more than a decade of experience in brand-building roles and marketing leadership. She previously served as the director of brand marketing...
Media, PAlehighvalleystyle.com

2021 Best of Entertainment & Media Winners

Veronica Moore of Bethlehem didn’t set out to woo thousands of followers to her Instagram page, @brownskinplantmama. She was simply looking to share her journey of healing through plant care following the unexpected death of her sister in 2018. But, as others began to find her page and talk about their own experiences with love and loss, it quickly became apparent that her message had struck a chord. “I knew at that point what started as an innocent personal project of ‘showing my cute plants’ would soon evolve into a space of healing for others as well,” says Moore.
Businessmartechseries.com

Digital Brands Group Announces Channel Expansion into Amazon Marketplace

Digital Brands Group, Inc., a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announced today that they are expanding their already expansive e-commerce ecosystem by launching a select group of brands on Amazon this Fall. As the pandemic shifted more shopping online, Amazon overtook Walmart as the top apparel seller, according...
Businessmediapost.com

Second Go-Around, Verizon Media Adds To Its Partnership With Catalina

Did that ad improve the way you measure targeting? Catalina Marketing, a media company that got its name from the island off the California coast, today announced its technology has become interoperable with Verizon Media ConnectID. The goal of this extended partnership is to improve on measurement capabilities for CPG...
BusinessRadio Online

Federated Media Partners with Triton Digital

Federated Media will be using Triton Digita to power their podcast strategy and deliver their streaming audio content. In addition, Federated Media will use Triton's enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its podcast content across a wide range of platforms and devices including smart speakers and mobile phones.