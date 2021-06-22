Glass, Ryan Daniel - (18)3802(A)(1) Driving under The Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance and 1 additional charge
On Tuesday June 22nd 2021 the Middlesex Township Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of the Harrisburg Pike for an expired registration. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle who they identified as Ryan Glass. During the traffic stop Officers determined that Glass had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to driving which rendered him incapable of safe driving. Glass was taken into custody.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com