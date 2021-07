On June 17, 2021, at 9:51 am the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to the Malvern Institute, located in East Goshen Township, for a reported bomb threat. Staff at Malvern Institute were alerted to the threat which was written in marker on a dry erase board in a lounge area at the facility indicating a bomb would explode in the building at 3:00 pm on June 17th. Upon officers' arrival, the facility was evacuated and bomb detection K-9’s from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were requested to respond. Upon the arrival of three Chester County Sherriff K-9’s and their handlers, the facility was searched and determined to be safe. An investigation by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department Criminal Investigation Division determined that Taylor Richardson (26YOA) of Dillsburg, PA wrote the bomb threat on the dry erase board. Richardson was arrested and charged with Terrorism, Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Terroristic Threats. Further investigation led to the arrest of James Kennedy III (31YOA) of West Chester, PA for his involvement relating to the written message.