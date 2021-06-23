LOOKING BACK
News from past issues of the Timber Lake Topic and Isabel Dakotan. Timber Lake Topic June 10, 1971 Thelma Meyer to be commissioned as 1st Lt. Thelma Meyer, a graduate of Timber Lake High School, received her bachelor of arts degree in nursing in commencement exercises at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, Sunday afternoon, in Sioux Falls Arena. Miss Meyer will be commissioned as First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army Nurse Corps. About July 7, she will be leaving…www.timberlakesouthdakota.com