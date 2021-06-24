Crashes injure 3 on area roads

One person was injured in a truck-motorcycle collision at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, approximately 5 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Franklin E. Patrick, 64, of Malvern, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries. He was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The patrol said Patrick's eastbound motorcycle crossed over the centerline and struck a westbound truck driven by Sheldon L. Hooten, 65, of Cassville.

• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday on Highway M, 1 1/2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol said.

Linda Richmond, 72, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The patrol said a westbound vehicle driven by Ervin Miller, 43, of Miller, struck the southbound Richmond vehicle, causing it to travel off the left side of the road and strike a ditch.

• A Carthage man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96, a half-mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.

Rick R. Baird, 75, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage.

The patrol said Baird tried to avoid a dog that ran into the roadway. His eastbound vehicle left the roadway, struck several small trees and overturned.