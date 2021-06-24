Cancel
Crashes injure 3 on area roads

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
One person was injured in a truck-motorcycle collision at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, approximately 5 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Franklin E. Patrick, 64, of Malvern, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries. He was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The patrol said Patrick's eastbound motorcycle crossed over the centerline and struck a westbound truck driven by Sheldon L. Hooten, 65, of Cassville.

• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday on Highway M, 1 1/2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol said.

Linda Richmond, 72, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The patrol said a westbound vehicle driven by Ervin Miller, 43, of Miller, struck the southbound Richmond vehicle, causing it to travel off the left side of the road and strike a ditch.

• A Carthage man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96, a half-mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.

Rick R. Baird, 75, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage.

The patrol said Baird tried to avoid a dog that ran into the roadway. His eastbound vehicle left the roadway, struck several small trees and overturned.

Joplin man to stand trial in drunken driving fatality case

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he caused the death of a friend in a drunken driving accident Sept. 28 south of Joplin. Troy D. Key, 33, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 3.
Half-pound of marijuana seized in Joplin traffic stop

A 21-year-old Joplin man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and delivery of a controlled substance after a traffic stop that police say turned up about a half-pound of marijuana. Benjamin E. Bartlett was stopped Saturday night in the 1800 block of West 20th Street for purportedly crossing the...
Joplin man charged with abuse of toddler

A Joplin father is facing a charge that he abused his 2-year-old son and assaulted his wife during a domestic disturbance late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Caleb D. Williams, 25, is charged with a felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in connection with the incident at 1709 S. St. Louis Ave.