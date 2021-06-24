Everything’s F9

You may not expect it if you haven't seen the films, but the chronological timeline of the Fast & Furious franchise is more convoluted than even the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a new movie in the series coming later this month in F9 one might worry that the order to watch the movies might have been changed, but the good news is that the ninth film in the main series lands exactly where you'd expect. Insider brings word from franchise director Justin Lin who confirmed that F9, despite having previously been scheduled to be released first, does take place after the 2019 spinoff film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.