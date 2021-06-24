Everything’s F9
My problem with the Fast and the Furious series was always that the movies were never silly enough. If you’re going to become a live-action cartoon, why not go all the way? Have the crew fight vampires and space aliens, perform in musical numbers, travel back in time and race in tricked-out covered wagons? F9 does go in this direction, as well as give Dom Toretto (Diesel) some backstory that explains why he’s always droning on about family. To both of those, I say: Better late than never.www.fwweekly.com