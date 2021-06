Neyland Stadium will be at full capacity for the fall, and Tennessee football fans will get to unleash all of their built up excitement in Knoxville for three straight weeks in Neyland. The first time around should be a lot of fun for everyone in Knoxville except Scot Loeffler and his squad on an early September Thursday night. The second week is where the fans might have to sweat occasionally, as Tennessee will take on a solid Pitt team in a Week 2 contest on Saturday, September 11 at 12:00 ET.