Pittsburgh lost a lot to free agency this offseason — five starters in total. All, to some degree, were expected losses, but all still hurt. None hurt more so than Bud Dupree, who signed a five-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Over the last two seasons, Dupree had formed one of the NFL’s best edge rush duos with T.J. Watt, and leaves Pittsburgh promoting a new starter to the lineup and hoping he will gel as well with Watt as Dupree did.