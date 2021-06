There are gnomes hiding all over Prairie Ridge! Can you find them?. Visit Prairie Ridge for this family-friendly scavenger hunt! The gnomes will be hiding in the prairie June 5–June 30 each day we are open. When you arrive, keep a lookout for the first gnome just past our entry kiosk. He has something to tell you: He knows which way the other gnomes have gone! Follow along for a gnome-led tour of Prairie Ridge!