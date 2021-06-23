Rafay Cheema, freshman, Liberty

For the second time in three years, the Liberty Lady Panthers are the toast of the town after winning their second Class 4A State Softball Championship. Liberty was celebrated with a parade and fire trucks by the courthouse as the players waved to the crowd. Afterward, several guest speakers took their turn congratulating the Lady Panthers on their accomplishments. Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett proclaimed June 14, 2021, as Liberty Lady Panther Softball Day. Lady Panthers Head Coach Karen Slack also spoke to the crowd, as did all three seniors Kaci West, Jaylen Prichard, and Mikaelah Burkland. Afterward, the group that greeted the team was given a chance to mingle with the players and coaches while enjoying some refreshments under the Liberty City Hall Gazebo. The State Championship Plaque and awards were all available for viewing. Liberty won the Class 4A State Title Game on Saturday, June 5, over Corpus Christi Calallen 10-3 at McCombs Field in Austin.