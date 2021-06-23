Cancel
Tennis

Rafay Cheema, freshman, Liberty

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cheema finished 26-2 and was sixth in the Class 2 singles state tournament. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.

www.stltoday.com
#Stlhighschoolsports Com
Tennis
Sports
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids soccer freshman enjoys solid season

BIG RAPIDS – It’s widely said defense wins championships. This was especially the case for the Big Rapids soccer team in its successful quest for CSAA Bronze and district crowns. Ella Tucci, a freshman, had one goal and one assist. She earned all-conference honors. “Ella plays soccer year round,” Ray...
Liberty, TXthevindicator.com

Liberty celebrates championship

For the second time in three years, the Liberty Lady Panthers are the toast of the town after winning their second Class 4A State Softball Championship. Liberty was celebrated with a parade and fire trucks by the courthouse as the players waved to the crowd. Afterward, several guest speakers took their turn congratulating the Lady Panthers on their accomplishments. Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett proclaimed June 14, 2021, as Liberty Lady Panther Softball Day. Lady Panthers Head Coach Karen Slack also spoke to the crowd, as did all three seniors Kaci West, Jaylen Prichard, and Mikaelah Burkland. Afterward, the group that greeted the team was given a chance to mingle with the players and coaches while enjoying some refreshments under the Liberty City Hall Gazebo. The State Championship Plaque and awards were all available for viewing. Liberty won the Class 4A State Title Game on Saturday, June 5, over Corpus Christi Calallen 10-3 at McCombs Field in Austin.
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-fielder Dylan Crews has been named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. Crews was the top rated undrafted high school prospect to step on to a college campus. Crews withdrew his name days just before the 2020 MLB Draft. Crews has also been...
Ladue, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Max Chen, freshman, Ladue

Chen played No. 1 singles for Rams, who finished third as a team in Class 2. Chen also finished second individually in singles. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Wentzville, MOWashington Missourian

Post 297 Freshman Blues sweep Wentzville in doubleheader

Union’s younger American Legion Freshman team picked up valuable ground Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of Wentzville. The Post 297 Freshman Blues (8-11, 3-3) won the first game over Wentzville Post 323 (0-10, 0-6), 10-0. In the second game, Union won, 21-5. First game. In the opener, Union got to...
HockeySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

A: Ava Goldson, freshman, John Burroughs

Goldson scored 19 goals and added 33 assists, serving as the second-leading point producer on a John Burroughs team that won nine of its first 10 games. An all-state selection, she tallied at least five points in seven games, including both Bombers playoff games. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source...
College Sportslandgrantholyland.com

Freshman Focus: Jaylen Johnson

Welcome to the final installment of a 20-part series here at Land-Grant Holy Land — Freshman Focus. The summer months are here and we anxiously await the beginning of preseason camp, when this year’s crop of Buckeyes will be back hard at work preparing for the 2021 campaign. That being the case, we can now conclude introducing you to Ohio State’s incredibly talented freshman class. Each edition of Freshman Focus has highlighted one of the newest Buckeyes, and has hopefully provided a glimpse at what they will bring to the team in the coming years.
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tommy Griese, freshman, Duchesne

Griese finished the season 19-2. One of the losses came in the Class 1 singles championship match against Richard King of Barstow. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
FootballMaize n Brew

WATCH: Freshman Feature Episode 22 - Tommy Doman

When coming up with a list of the immediate impact freshman from the incoming freshman class for the Michigan Wolverines, I didn’t expect a specialist to make the top of my list. Tommy Doman of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s is a player who could break the starting lineup at punter as a true freshman with his pedigree. Ranked by most services as the top punter in the nation, Doman also is ranked as a top eight kicker in the class, as well, making him the best combo specialist prospect in the class.
Anamosa, IAeastcentraliowanews.com

Anamosa freshman softball: Turning the tables

After dropping a tough 12-2 setback at Monticello Friday, June 18, the Anamosa freshman softball team turned the tables on the host Panthers in the second game of the doubleheader. “This group is beginning to recognize the small details and level of effort necessary to compete at a high level,”...
Sportsbelltimescourier.com

Freshman All American Athlete

Emily Chicoine proudly displays her first ever All-American placque earned at the 2021 NAIA National Track & Field Championships. Emalee Fundermann, Payton Boer, Emily Chicoine, Jo McKibben. By Mari Radtke Emily Chicoine, a 2020 South O’Brien graduate has twice been named to the Morningside College Dean’s list in her freshman...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Horizontal jumps: Aaliyah Elliott, freshman, John Burroughs

Finished fourth in the Class 5 long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9.25 inches. Finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.14 seconds. Qualified for state in the 100. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

The Other Freshman Class

Wyatt Ashton’s freshman-year experience would sound familiar to many students who started college under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. He met just one of his professors in person. He didn’t participate in any extracurriculars or join any clubs. He mostly hung out with his three suitemates and four women from a suite in their hall, and figures he socialized with about 15 students, total. The number only grew that high, he says, because one of the women in his core group from the dorm was particularly outgoing.
Tennessee Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tennessee boots freshman QB Kaidon Salter

Tennessee dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the team after his second off-field incident. "Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program," Tennessee said in a statement issued Thursday. "We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors." Out of Cedar Hill, Texas, Salter was...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sprints: Aniyah Brown, freshman, Cardinal Ritter

Made a memorable state meet debut by setting Class 5 state records in the 100 meters (11.77 seconds) and 200 (24.08) to win her first two state championships. Also ran legs on Ritter’s victorious 800-meter relay and third-place 1600 relay. Helped Ritter win team championship. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Horizontal jumps: Hannah Wallace, freshman, Cardinal Ritter

Helped Ritter win Class 5 state team championship by finishing fifth in triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 3 inches. Also was eighth in the high jump by clearing 5-4.5. Took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 46.06 seconds. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores...
College Sportsallfans.co

Noah Sewell earns the DucksWire Freshman of the Year award

In this weird pandemic sports year, there were freshmen and then Super Freshmen who could take advantage of an NCAA rule saying they can redo their first season because of COVID. But for our purposes here, we wanted to name the Freshman of the Year to actual freshmen whose first...
College SportsValley News

Dartmouth football freshman a stand-up guy

When fall high school sports in State College, Pa., were in jeopardy last August because of COVID-19, Carson Franks took initiative. The incoming Dartmouth College football freshman and State College High football captain worked with captains from other teams to write a letter to the school board advocating for high school sports. Franks later spoke in front of the board — virtually — to further drive his points home.
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hurdles: Jacobi Oliphant, freshman, Trinity

Fifth in the Class 4 110-meter hurdles in 15.02 seconds. Ran on the Titans’ 400 relay team, which finished fourth. Also qualified for state in the 100. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.