The veteran police chief of Duquesne, Tommy Kitch, will retire Thursday.

Kitch has had a 30-year career in law enforcement with 17 of those years at Duquesne.

A reception in his honor will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Duquesne City Hall, 1501 S. Duquesne Road. The reception is open to the public.