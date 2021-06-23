Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Our thanks

timberlakesouthdakota.com
 7 days ago

A huge thank you to all of you that helped us when our place flooded. Thank you for your prayers, thoughts, calls, visits, food and drinks, fixing fences, cutting fence so our cows could get to higher ground, concerns, offers for places to stay, and offers of help. Thank you to these people that spent many hours getting down and dirty: Carol Ward, Riley Ward, Melody Marshall, Karyl Boldt, Albert…

www.timberlakesouthdakota.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
PetsCape Gazette

Murphy is feeling Thankful!

Thank you Rose, for saving Murphy’s life! Without your quick action he would not be here today. You are truly a animal lover, a great person and true friend. Murphy gets all excited when we ask if he wants to go see Miss Rose. Thank you so much!. Eliminate your...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Thanks to all who supported our Buddy Poppy Program, by Gloria Ruff

Daley Whipple Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 799 and Auxiliary thank all of you who supported our George Parker Memorial Buddy Poppy Drive this year. With your generous donations, we are better prepared to help veterans who are hospitalized, in nursing home care, or otherwise in need, and their families.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Parent gives thanks

I am writing to thank our school board, our school administrators and the teachers for the excellent work they have done this past year in adding stability and structure to our students’ lives. I hope you can share my gratitude with our community. I was recently talking to a friend...
North Hempstead, NYNewsday

Thank you, pandemic, for this gift

The mission statement of North Hempstead Town’s Project Independence explains that the program helps aging residents remain in their own communities, amid familiar surroundings, as they grow older. But it took a pandemic to remind town officials that for some elderly residents "aging in place" means never leaving home, and...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Thank goodness for MercyOne

Mayo Clinic has the worst upper management I have ever witnessed. The nurses and front line workers are good, but the doctors and management are horrible. They are not a nonprofit. Thank God Mercy is coming into town. I thought it would be good moving back to my area, but this town needs better management.
Charitiesyourgv.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. I would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that organized, donated and supported my benefit. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Tamara Overby.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Dover Doins: Educators deserve our thanks for putting kids first

“This year has been a roller coaster with many twists and turns that had to be navigated throughout the pandemic. The district recognizes the extra demands and stresses the pandemic has placed on your family.”. Those words were written by William Harbron, superintendent of the Dover School District in a...
LifestyleSun-Journal

Thanks for the birthday wishes

I wish to thank all of my friends, relatives, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren for my 91st Birthday Surprise Card Shower. I enjoyed everyone of them!. Comments are not available on this story.
Gastonia, NCGaston Gazette

Thank you, Nancy Albright

On Saturday, June 19, a bevy of people converged on First Methodist Church in Gastonia for a service of remembrance and worship for Nancy Albright. Nancy was the wife of attorney, Alan Albright, who died in November 2019. I knew Nancy through her work in her framing shop located near my office in Belmont. To know her was to love her and to laugh.
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Thanks for kindergarten registration help

My staff at the Hillsboro City Schools Early Childhood Center and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who donated their time to work at the annual kindergarten registration held June 10, 2021. Approximately 138 students were registered that day. An undertaking of this...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Operation Thank a Veteran underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Manor is giving people a chance to thank a veteran. The 10th Annual Operation Thank a Veteran campaign is underway. It started June 12 and continues to June 30. Officials with the campaign are looking to get 300 cards, in order to give each...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Thank you, Clint Meshew

Clint Meshew answered his country’s call to service for 22 years including two decades in the U.S. Army which led to action in Vietnam. When he retired from the 11th Army Cavalry in 1978, his service did not. An Elizabethtown resident, Meshew devoted himself to serving fellow retirees. He assisted...
Religionwebbweekly.com

Stand For the Flag, Kneel for the Fallen, Thank God for Our Freedom

There has been way too much negativity across our Nation in the last year, we need to leave it in the past and move forward full speed ahead. The United States of America is truly the greatest shining light of freedom and opportunity the world has ever seen. Our One Nation Under God must remember its roots and refocus on what’s most important. We must return to our Judeo-Christian values on which our Nation was founded. We must become selfless and reunited for the common good. We must work hard together to earn our future.
Spencer County, KYspencermagnet.com

From our Readers - Friends of Spencer County Animal Shelter thanks Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce has offered new ways to connect this year by adding morning coffee chats, other networking opportunities and fundraising events. Since the Chamber is a member funded non-profit, they have hosted events such as their annual golf scramble to raise extra funds needed to support the organization. It also bears mentioning that the Chamber is led by a completely volunteer board of directors, so their success is commendable.
Religionutmost.org

Held by the Grip of God

I press on, that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me. —Philippians 3:12. Never choose to be a worker for God, but once God has placed His call on you, woe be to you if you “turn aside to the right hand or to the left” (Deuteronomy 5:32). We are not here to work for God because we have chosen to do so, but because God has “laid hold of” us. And once He has done so, we never have this thought, “Well, I’m really not suited for this.” What you are to preach is also determined by God, not by your own natural leanings or desires. Keep your soul steadfastly related to God, and remember that you are called not simply to convey your testimony but also to preach the gospel. Every Christian must testify to the truth of God, but when it comes to the call to preach, there must be the agonizing grip of God’s hand on you— your life is in the grip of God for that very purpose. How many of us are held like that?
Religionseeleylake.com

Dropping our guard

“5 Let your gentleness show in your treatment of all people. The Lord is near. 6 Don’t be anxious about anything; rather, bring up all of your requests to God in your prayers and petitions, along with giving thanks. 7 Then the peace of God that exceeds all understanding will keep your hearts and minds safe in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:5-7, CEB)
CarsLaGrange Daily News

OUR OPINION: Thanks to the JSL again for Fourth of July Parade

There are probably more than a few of you reading that remember decorating a wagon or bicycle to take part in the annual Sweet Land of Liberty parade. It’s one of the most unique parades you’ll ever see as all of the participants are on non-motorized vehicles. It’s a tradition for many to go out and watch the parade as it makes its way around the square on the Fourth of July.
Pageland, SCpagelandprogressive.com

Pageland’s Juneteenth celebration

Pageland’s first Juneteenth Celebration exceeded the expectations of its organizers. The June 19 event at the American Legion field featured 26 vendors and two food trucks, activities for children, music, live performances and fireworks. Jennifer McBride and Jamie Miller, event coordinators, said they were pleased with the turnout of about...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.