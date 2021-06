Congratulations to all of our Spring 2021 term Academic Honors students! The Dean’s List and the Honor’s List are compiled at the end of each term. To earn Dean’s List status, a student must have completed twelve (12) or more credits and earned a grade point average of 3.20. To earn Honor’s List status, a student must be enrolled for at least six (6) credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.50.