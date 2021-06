RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Speeding into the summer, the Sturgis rally is on everyone’s minds and the city of Sturgis is constantly preparing for the event. These preparations include establishing city ordinances for street use, the public’s works department are finishing signs, modifications for traffic and parking, hiring rally seasonal help, and finalizing contracts for the wide array of events that go on during the rally. While the event is about a month away, the attendance is already estimated to be big.