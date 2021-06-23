Cancel
200 Club drawings held at Sacred Heart

 7 days ago

The Sacred Heart Catholic Parish of Dupree held their monthly 200 Club Drawings, Sunday, June 20 at the church hall following Holy Mass & Brunch: Winners were: $50— Ray Lenk, Dupree, and Braxton Farlee, Timber Lake; $25 — Trivett Hertel, Pierre; Travis Geppert, Spearfish; Braxtyn Jewett, Eagle Butte; and April Ulrick, Faith.

Ledyard, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Sacred Heart Parish celebrates 125 years

Sacred Heart Church celebrated 125 years of faith and fellowship on Sunday, June 13 with approximately 150 people in attendance. Mass was celebrated by Father Steve McLoud, current pastor of Sacred Heart. The deacon of the Mass was Deacon William Black. Current parish members welcomed many family members of founding parishioners as well as members of the Ledyard community. As a gift from the Sacred Heart Rosary Society, rosaries were handed out to all of those in attendance.
Eagle Butte, SDtimberlakesouthdakota.com

New Sacred Heart Chacon Family Safe Shelter to be dedicated

After more than two years of planning, construction and unforeseen delays, the new Sacred Heart Chacon Family Safe Shelter in Eagle Butte is ready for staff and clients. The new facility, located at 508 Sycamore Street, will be dedicated at 11 a.m. MT on Tuesday, June 22. According to Greg Fisher, executive director, the approximately $3.5 million building will allow the nonprofit shelter to not…
Detroit, MItrentontrib.com

Sacred Heart to be part of local church grouping

Beginning on July 1, six Downriver Catholic parishes will be become a “Family of Parishes.”. This new family includes Sacred Heart on Grosse Ile, St. Cyprian in Riverview, St. Joseph in Trenton, St. Timothy in Trenton, St. Roch in Rockwood and Our Lady of the Woods in Woodhaven. This focus,...
Religiondiscoverweyburn.com

Sacred Heart of Jesus Statue Repaired for Visitors

The Weyburn branch of the Knights of Columbus are happy to announce that the Sacred Heart of Jesus statue has just been repaired for visitors to enjoy. The statue had been located just east of the Signal Hill Arts Centre parking lot and was recently moved to the south side of the cairn for the park, which was dedicated in August 1967.
ReligionPlainview Daily Herald

Sacred Heart preparing for annual Jamaica

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is preparing for its annual Jamaica. The event is set for July 11 from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music, food, games, raffles and a car show at 2805 N. Columbia St. Good includes fajitas, hamburgers, tripas, gorditas, corndogs and fruit. Entertainment this...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Academy of the Sacred Heart Class of 2021

The valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans is Caroline Anne Evans, a Sacred Heart student for 16 years. The salutatorian is Katie Paige Gardes, also a Sacred Heart student for 16 years. Evans, the daughter of Joelle and Byron Evans...
Entertainmentpasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds a Virtual Alumnae Paint Night

The best part about virtual events is getting people together who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend an event on campus! Last night Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) hosted Alumnae Paint night with attendees from class years ranging 2016 to 1967! Zooming in from Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Florida and Southern California. So fun! Not pictured: Lauren Loadvine ‘12, Kathy Marshall ‘79, and Janet Orlandini-Mayes ‘67. The alumnae were able to reconnect at this event and use it to destress by creating artwork from their homes or apartments. The canvas design were super cute and the alumna artists were great.
EducationVermilion Standard

Senior Living: A Sacred Heart girl reflects on the past and present

Usually I think of ideas for my column myself. Today’s, however, is different. It was suggested by a friend, author Patricia Burns, whose daughter Erin Olizar is a Sacred Heart School graduate from Montreal. She knew that I, too, was a Sacred Heart School graduate from Budapest, Hungary. So she suggested I write about the Sacred Heart School then and now. So here goes:
Religionmiamiarch.org

Parish youths help lead prayers following Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE | After girding themselves with eucharistic adoration, rosary, songs and reflections, the teens, young adults and parish community of St. Joseph stepped out into the night air to solemnly walk to this city’s new ground zero. For three hours — and all the way until midnight Saturday night —...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary Of Los Alamos Preparing For June 26 Charity Rummage Sale

On the job in White Rock Saturday is Donna Van Rooy of the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos at the site of the upcoming (cash only) charity rummage sale at 306 Potrillo Dr., Pajarito Acres, in White Rock. The sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (no early birds please), Saturday June 26. All proceeds raised will be distributed to needy families in the area. Items include furniture, end tables, coffee table, desk, large wall clock, beautiful wood door, bench, wine racks, antique wine decanter set, kitchen items, small kitchen appliances, electronics, women’s and men’s quality clothes, wallets and purses, planters, pots, gardening items, yarn, thread, sewing machine, books for children and adults, pictures, beautiful, earrings, bracelets, shoes, farmhouse and primitive décor, antiques, gal and guy stuff and much more. The community is invited to stop by to find treasures while helping the needy. Large items are not pictured due to space. Current COVID restrictions will be followed at the sale. The Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos has 20 members who work throughout the year to raise funds to help those in need in the community.
Societyeverythinggp.com

Seven Sacred Teachings event being held in Grande Prairie June 24-27

The Native Counselling Services of Alberta, along with the Indigenous Peoples Day planning committee, has organized a community-wide event in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day over the next four days here in Grande Prairie. The event Seven Sacred Teachings: A Journey to Reconciliation will have presenters at various locations around...
Linton, NDecrecord.com

Annual Adult-Youth Tournament held at Linton Country Club

The annual Adult-Youth Golf Tournament was held on Sunday, June 20, at the Linton Country Club. Eighteen teams competed in the nine-hole tournament, which awarded cash prizes to the top two teams in four divisions. Above, left photo: Bob Schuetzle (left) and Charles Schuetzle were the winners in the Boys Sixth Grade and Under Division with a 43. Center photo: […]
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary Of Los Alamos: Thank You!

From the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos:. To all who donated, volunteered, and made purchases at the recent rummage sale, the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos would like to personally thank you for all you have done to help families in need in the local Los Alamos area.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

Sts. Peter and Paul were the key pillars of the Church who moved the Church to become the universal Church that it is today. Both died as martyrs in Rome in witness to their faith in Jesus about thirty years after the death of Jesus: Peter crucified head down where the St. Peter’s Basilica stands; Paul martyred by the sword and beheaded where St. Paul’s Basilica outside the Walls stands. There is no certainty that their remains are indeed buried under the said basilicas.
Religionwaymarking.com

St Peters Anglican Church, 83 Elm St, Barcaldine, QLD, Australia - Australian Heritage Sites on Waymarking.com

St Peter's Anglican Church is a timber church in the Gothic Revival style and was dedicated on 28 October 1899. The church has a steeply pitched gable roof clad with corrugated iron. The roof is crowned with an octagonal louvred turret and spire and the eaves are supported by curved timber brackets. The external walls are clad in narrow weatherboards. There is a bell tower at the south east corner between vestry and sanctuary.
Religionbridgeportdiocese.org

• DIOCESE OF BRIDGEPORT

TRUMBULL—The Our Lady of Fatima Affiliation of the Saint Mary’s Chapter of the Lay Fraternities of St. Dominic which meets at St. Theresa’s Church in Trumbull had a joyous celebration on April 29, 2021. That evening, three new members were received into the fraternity as novices, and four other members advanced in their formation by making a public profession to live by the Rule of the Dominican Laity for three years. A fifth member made the temporary profession in June.
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Peter and Paul found freedom in Christ

The tradition of the pallium dates back to at least the fifth century. Metropolitan archbishops wear the pallium as a symbol of authority and unity with the Holy See. It serves as a sign of the metropolitan archbishop’s jurisdiction in his own diocese, as well as the other particular dioceses within his ecclesiastical province.