200 Club drawings held at Sacred Heart

On the job in White Rock Saturday is Donna Van Rooy of the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos at the site of the upcoming (cash only) charity rummage sale at 306 Potrillo Dr., Pajarito Acres, in White Rock. The sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (no early birds please), Saturday June 26. All proceeds raised will be distributed to needy families in the area. Items include furniture, end tables, coffee table, desk, large wall clock, beautiful wood door, bench, wine racks, antique wine decanter set, kitchen items, small kitchen appliances, electronics, women’s and men’s quality clothes, wallets and purses, planters, pots, gardening items, yarn, thread, sewing machine, books for children and adults, pictures, beautiful, earrings, bracelets, shoes, farmhouse and primitive décor, antiques, gal and guy stuff and much more. The community is invited to stop by to find treasures while helping the needy. Large items are not pictured due to space. Current COVID restrictions will be followed at the sale. The Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary of Los Alamos has 20 members who work throughout the year to raise funds to help those in need in the community.