NBA playoffs 2021: NBA world reacts to 'unbothered' Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

Coping mechanisms are as much a feature of the NBA playoffs as the postgame podium. "You have to have a short-term memory," Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey said. Maxey was referring to the condition of defending Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with smothering pressure only to watch him drain a "logo 3" from 35 feet. Yet on a broader level, this was a prescription for the Sixers after blowing a 26-point second-half lead on their home floor in Game 5 in the wake of squandering a 16-point lead in Game 4. The postseason flows too fast, and the demands of physical and mental recovery are too critical to dwell in humiliation.