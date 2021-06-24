NBA playoffs 2021: NBA world reacts to 'unbothered' Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks
If the 2021 NBA playoffs have taught us anything it's that Trae Young doesn't care about your feelings. The Atlanta Hawks star not only navigated the hatred of the Madison Square Garden crowd in their first round matchup with the New York Knicks, he thrived off of it. When the Hawks advanced to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals it was more of the same. Now? He's going off against the Milwaukee Bucks on the conference finals stage.www.espn.com