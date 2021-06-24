Cancel
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021: NBA world reacts to 'unbothered' Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the 2021 NBA playoffs have taught us anything it's that Trae Young doesn't care about your feelings. The Atlanta Hawks star not only navigated the hatred of the Madison Square Garden crowd in their first round matchup with the New York Knicks, he thrived off of it. When the Hawks advanced to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals it was more of the same. Now? He's going off against the Milwaukee Bucks on the conference finals stage.

NBAESPN

NBA Playoffs 2021: What the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 win means for Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks

Coping mechanisms are as much a feature of the NBA playoffs as the postgame podium. "You have to have a short-term memory," Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey said. Maxey was referring to the condition of defending Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with smothering pressure only to watch him drain a "logo 3" from 35 feet. Yet on a broader level, this was a prescription for the Sixers after blowing a 26-point second-half lead on their home floor in Game 5 in the wake of squandering a 16-point lead in Game 4. The postseason flows too fast, and the demands of physical and mental recovery are too critical to dwell in humiliation.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: The Milwaukee Bucks' drop coverage had no answer for Trae Young's floater

Trae Young's postseason debut continues to go from strength to strength, helping the Atlanta Hawks steal Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Dropping a playoff career-high 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the 116-113 win, Young was feasting on the Bucks' drop coverage, getting into the lane and torching them with his floater.
NBAdebatepost.com

The Location Of The Atlanta Hawks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Among The Greatest Comebacks In NBA Playoffs History | NBA.com Argentina | The Official Site Of The NBA

Atlanta Hawks lost 70-44 in the stadium of Philadelphia 76ers with just over nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center, one of the league’s best-atmospheric stadiums, had previously been a boiler as a fifth game in the Playoffs in a series that is tied 2-2 and Joel Embiid, the star of the locals, warranted it. , enjoyed scoring a 24-point double-double in the first half.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ice Trae: A playoff architect on the NBA hardwood

From scoring architect at the University of Oklahoma to playoff architect in Atlanta, Trae Young or ‘Ice Trae’ has architected the Hawks offense in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He’s not a building architect; Trae Young is an architect by the dribble. Unlike the normalized architecture of basketball or hardwood stands...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Was Trae Young snubbed from an All-NBA team?

The All-NBA teams were released last night, which always leads to people talking about snubs the next day. Here are the three teams. Unsurprisingly — at least to me (and not because he doesn’t deserve it) — Trae Young was not selected. In fact, he only received two third-team votes, one of which came from the Hawks beat writer at The Athletic, Chris Kirschner.
NBAYardbarker

NBA world reacts to Hawks' stunning Game 7 win over the 76ers

Well, that wasn’t expected. Atlanta Hawks wing Kevin Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 points Sunday evening against the Philadelphia 76ers. He ended up being the Hawks’ leading scorer in a shocking 103-96 Game 7 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia. This was the backdrop as Joel Embiid and Co....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Trae Young leads Atlanta to NBA East finals

Trae Young didn’t play for a championship starring in just one season for Oklahoma basketball, but he’s on the verge of playing for one in his third season in the NBA. College basketball has been over for more than a couple of months, but the NBA season still trudges on through the exhaustive playoffs.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Playoff latest: Atlanta Hawks Advance, Phoenix Suns Take an Early Lead

Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the West finals against the LA Clippers. Devin Booker posted a 40-point triple-double. Two fantastic matches took place tonight. At first, we saw a massive battle in Phoenix where the Suns drew...
NBAGambling 911

NBA Playoff Betting June 23 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s not quite the Eastern Conference final we expected, but the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks earned their way in by toppling higher seeds in the second round with a Game 7 road win. Game 1 of the series takes place on Wednesday. The Hawks stunned top-seed and huge favorite Philadelphia behind the heroics of Trae Young while the Bucks got a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull off a thrilling clinching win over Brooklyn. The two stars will be the focus of this matchup, but it will come down to role players going above and beyond. The Bucks opened as a 7-point favorite, the largest spread in any of their playoff games this season.