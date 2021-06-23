Everything New on Netflix in July 2021

It’s another big month for Netflix and indoor kids. We’re finally getting the second season of I Think You Should Leave on July 6, that surely people on Twitter will be talking about for the rest of the summer. But Netflix also has something for those who are bummed over not having a new season of Stranger Things yet: Fear Street, a supernatural horror trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s YA books that are far darker than Goosebumps. You’ll see some Stranger Things stars in it, like Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink—not to mention it’s co-written by Kate Trefry, who writes for the show. But Netflix is creating major suspense by not releasing them all at the same time. Fear Street: 1994 is the first part, arriving on July 2; Fear Street Part 2: 1978 comes out July 9, and its final part, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, will haunt us on July 16.