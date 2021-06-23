Cancel
Everything New on Netflix in July 2021

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As usual, there are more new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month than time to actually watch them all. The most intriguing titles in July are probably Fear Street, a trilogy of R-rated horror films based on the R.L. Stine book series. Each movie is set in a different time period with a different cast, but each also connects to the others. Those will be released weekly over the course of the month.

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

TV & VideosA.V. Club

Here's everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July

It’s another big month for Netflix and indoor kids. We’re finally getting the second season of I Think You Should Leave on July 6, that surely people on Twitter will be talking about for the rest of the summer. But Netflix also has something for those who are bummed over not having a new season of Stranger Things yet: Fear Street, a supernatural horror trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s YA books that are far darker than Goosebumps. You’ll see some Stranger Things stars in it, like Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink—not to mention it’s co-written by Kate Trefry, who writes for the show. But Netflix is creating major suspense by not releasing them all at the same time. Fear Street: 1994 is the first part, arriving on July 2; Fear Street Part 2: 1978 comes out July 9, and its final part, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, will haunt us on July 16.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on June 28

What movie on Netflix is everyone watching? The Netflix Top 10 list of movies will tell you. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, June 28 sees the new Liam Neeson joint The Ice Road, in which he plays an ice driver, sitting comfortably at No. 1 while Kevin Hart's Fatherhood remains high up at No. 2. The Netflix original rom-com Good on Paper is at third, and the only new entry for today is the new true crime doc Murder by the Coast.
TV & VideosGizmodo

The Nerd's Watch: Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Streaming in July

Though a lot of movie theaters are once again back to full function, the safer option for entertainment remains streaming, and fans who choose to stay home and take advantage are constantly rewarded with tons of new content. At the start of each month, most streamers—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max—do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away. io9 is here to help you narrow down your decision-making.
TV & Videosideahuntr.com

Netflix releases trailer for new R.L. Stine horror

Netflix has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994 – check it out below. It’s the first full-length trailer to tease the first film in the forthcoming trilogy, which is due for release this Friday (July 2). The films are inspired by the books of horror author...
TV & Videos/Film

Fear Street Trilogy: Release Date, Cast and More

This July, Netflix is going to do something unique: release an entire film trilogy in the span of three weeks. The Fear Street Trilogy draws inspiration from the teen-centric horror of R.L. Stine, telling a multi-generational story set in the fictional town of Shadyside. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Fear Street trilogy.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for the first part of its Fear Street horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 based on R.L. Stine's teen horror series from the 1990s (which relaunched in 2014). In this installment of the trilogy, "A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside." The slasher movie is directed by Leigh Janiak, from a script she co-wrote with Phil Graziadei, based on an original story they co-wrote with Kyle Killen. You can see the trailer below.
TV Showsjioforme.com

HBO Max: All movies and TV shows coming out in July 2021

HBO Max Hopes to convince subscribers to stay inside and defeat the heat with the July release of Streamer. The service has signed a streaming deal with Warner Bros. and has proven to be a major programming blow since it released a feature film on the same day as the theater. To keep up with the levels of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, HBO Max has endeavored to continuously unleash content from Warner Bros., HBO, and platform-specific original titles. Not only will all three categories be enhanced in July, but the service back catalog will also show significant additions.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Yes! There Will Be MADE FOR LOVE Season 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series MADE FOR LOVE for a second season. The critically acclaimed, darkly absurd comedy ranks among HBO Max’s top original half-hours since launch. Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, MADE FOR LOVE is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. MADE FOR LOVE is a production of Paramount Television Studios.
Rutherford Source

Coming to Hulu in July 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Hulu originals for July include The Mighty Ones and Summer of Soul. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2021. July 1. Almost Human (2014) Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Brand New Trailer Puts the Solo Spotlight on This Week’s ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’! [Video]

The trilogy begins in Shadyside, 1994. Janiak said in a statement, “As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World.”
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
Daily Dot

‘It still be bussin’ tho’: Little Caesars worker exposes pizza sauce in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

TikTok has made a trend of “exposing” the process behind favorite fast food items. Employees at Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’ have lifted the veil on a number of menu favorites, including Taco Bell’s beans and Panera’s mac and cheese. Little Caesars is the latest fast-food staple to get the TikTok treatment after an apparent employee exposed the process behind the chain’s pizza sauce.
Moviessoapsindepth.com

Precious Way Says Goodbye to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The recast of Chanel on DAYS OF OUR LIVES isn’t happening until Tuesday, July 6, but departing actress Precious Way had to express her feelings the week before. “I was going to wait to post this but I’m emotional today,” she confessed on Instagram, sharing a selfie of herself with some of her castmates as well as other images and videos from her run. “I’m really going to miss you all and this entire experience.