Central Jersey College Prep Celebrates Kindergartners, 5th Graders On ‘Moving Up’

Albert College celebrated the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 12 in true COVID-19 fashion. During the day, local students enjoyed a ‘drive-thru’ celebration divided by time slots and physically distanced. Later that evening, 37 students representing 14 countries graduated from the comfort of their homes with a virtual ceremony video conveying congratulatory messages, an award presentation and a celebration recognizing their many accomplishments during this difficult school year. Head of School Mark Musca, teachers and staff members took turns in small groups, adhering to the physical distancing recommendations and gathering protocols from the province, to deliver awards, certificates and diplomas to Grade 6 and Grade 8 students on Friday, and to Grade 12 students on Saturday as they drove through the Albert College campus in their cars. Virtual award ceremonies were also held for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students this weekend to virtually recognize their many accomplishments this year in Albert’s 5 ‘A’s – Academics, Arts, Athletics, Adventure, and Active Citizenship. A Grade 6 virtual celebration will take place later this week.