Education

Central Jersey College Prep Celebrates Kindergartners, 5th Graders On ‘Moving Up’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Moving Up” ceremonies were held June 23 for Kindergartners and 5th Graders at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School. Students, families and school staff gathered in the gymnasium for the two roughly hour-long ceremonies. The school’s Chief Educational Officer, Namik Sercan, gave comments during both programs. During the Kindergarten ceremony,...

Education
Distance Education
Educationwhschool.org

Fifth Graders Graduate at Moving Up Ceremony

Students at The Wardlaw+Hartridge School moved up to Middle School during the Fifth Grade Moving Up Ceremony on Tuesday, June 15 under the tent adjacent to the Booster Club Athletic Fields. Students said farewell to Lower School with family, friends and faculty and staff members in attendance. The program began...
High Schoolmanisteenews.com

Laker 5th grade celebrates graduation

On a beautiful, sunny day, the Laker Elementary fifth grade celebrated graduation day on the Laker football field, with many family members in attendance. On the last day of school, they walked around the elementary hallways one last time as students in grades DK through fourth, along with teachers and staff, cheered them on. This will be the first group at the new Laker Middle School next fall.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Parents, kids gather to ‘Celebrate Everyone’ moving up in Montclair schools

Parents and other supporters of the special education community came together Wednesday, June 23 to honor 11 students advancing through the Montclair school system. Alexis Dudley, Mother of Max Dudley, said when her son Max and his friend Xyon Pauleus attended a ceremony at Northeast School, there were no certificates available for them; Dudley said she was told they’d been accidentally left in the car. In response, she and others organized the “Celebrate Everyone” ceremony, held with members of Montclair’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the Friday Group, a support community for families of children with disabilities. The event was held at Cornerstone Montclair, which provides employment opportunities and social engagement for people with disabilities.
Gunpowder, MDNottingham MD

Gunpowder Elementary Schools holds car parade for 5th graders

NOTTINGHAM, MD—One local elementary school gave its “graduating” students a send-off they won’t soon forget. The staff at Gunpowder Elementary School held a car parade for their fifth graders on Monday. Vehicles honked and neighbors waved as the parade made its way through the community. Councilman David Marks attended the...
Saugus, MAWicked Local

Saugus Middle School eighth-graders moving on

More than 200 eighth-graders received certificates to mark the completion of their time at Saugus Middle School during a rolling moving on ceremony at the Middle-High School complex Tuesday morning. Cars filled with beaming eighth-graders lined up around the Middle-High School complex as students waited in vehicles for their certificates.
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Gering students graduate Central Community College

(Hastings, Neb.) – Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony. GERING: Jacob Cowan, drafting and design technology. Diploma. GERING: Tyler S. Baird and Israel I. Nicholson, diesel technology.
Oneida, NYuticaphoenix.net

On Point for College Graduation Celebration

On Point for College Utica held a Graduation Celebration event for their latest 122 graduates from area and other colleges. On Point for College Utica empowers students from Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties to get into college, succeed in college at extremely high rates and get linked to good local jobs. On Point students are given laptops, school supplies, advisement, mentoring, support and a host of other benefits to level the playing field and empower their success. To enroll for free help, students simple need to contact the non-profit organization at 315 – 790-5588 or get further details online at onpointforcollege.org.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown sixth graders get move-up parade

Cooperstown Elementary School held a car parade through the village Wednesday, June 23, as part of the sixth-grade graduation. Dozens of parents drove their kids down Main Street, around the village and back to the school, where the remainder of the students were waiting to cheer on the Class of 2027.
ClarkCountyToday

Ridgefield fourth graders ‘rock’ moving up

To celebrate their ‘graduation’ to Sunset Ridge, district fourth graders painted personalized rocks representing the lasting memories of their time in elementary school. The end of the 2020-21 school year means that Ridgefield School District’s fourth grade students will be “moving up” to Sunset Ridge Intermediate School when school resumes in the fall. While these students said goodbye to South Ridge and Union Ridge elementary schools, they left behind a pair of painted rock gardens at the schools, which will serve as lasting reminders of the Class of 2029.
Collegestrentonian.ca

Albert College celebrates the Class of 2021

Albert College celebrated the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 12 in true COVID-19 fashion. During the day, local students enjoyed a ‘drive-thru’ celebration divided by time slots and physically distanced. Later that evening, 37 students representing 14 countries graduated from the comfort of their homes with a virtual ceremony video conveying congratulatory messages, an award presentation and a celebration recognizing their many accomplishments during this difficult school year. Head of School Mark Musca, teachers and staff members took turns in small groups, adhering to the physical distancing recommendations and gathering protocols from the province, to deliver awards, certificates and diplomas to Grade 6 and Grade 8 students on Friday, and to Grade 12 students on Saturday as they drove through the Albert College campus in their cars. Virtual award ceremonies were also held for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students this weekend to virtually recognize their many accomplishments this year in Albert’s 5 ‘A’s – Academics, Arts, Athletics, Adventure, and Active Citizenship. A Grade 6 virtual celebration will take place later this week.
Educationcommunitynewspapers.com

BridgePrep Academy South Campus expanding, offers grades pre-K to 8

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BridgePrep Academy South Charter School is a high-quality, tuition-free school that has been uniting the home and school family throughout the years. In more than 10 years of operation, BridgePrep Academy South has created an environment where students thrive, grow, and learn. It has a robust...
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Local scholars honored at Iowa Central Community College

Several Perry-area scholars attained the President’s List or Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Students on the President’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) with a minimum of six credit hours. Dean’s List scholars earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 with a minimum of six credit hours.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Celebrates 5th Year of PHLpreK and 10,000 Students Served

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Yesterday, Philadelphia’s Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa participated in a pre-K move-up ceremony for students of Western Learning Center, a center funded by the City’s PHLpreK program. PHLpreK provides free, quality pre-K for Philadelphia children at over 130 locations throughout the city. This year, over 1,700 PHLpreK students are ready to move up to kindergarten.
New Canaan, CThamlethub.com

New Canaan Country School Celebrates Eighth Graders

At New Canaan Country School’s Celebration of Eighth Graders, Tuesday, June 15, Head of Upper School Karl Palmgren recognized the 62 members of the Class of 2022 as “independent, self-motivated, confident, good communicators, hard workers, resilient, empathetic, joyful and collaborative.”. Mr. Palmgren noted the class’ ability to coalesce when under...
Educationalvareviewcourier.com

Three South Barber 5th graders make perfect scores on state assessments

At the South Barber Board of Education June meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Mylo Miller bragged on three students who were fifth graders last school year. Each of them earned a perfect score on the 5th Grade Science and Mathematics Assessment Program Spring State Testing. Their fifth-grade teacher was Krista Pollock.
CollegesPosted by
Chicago City Wire

DePaul College Prep's Stanton-Anderson: No decision yet on mandatory vaccines

DePaul College Prep Principal Dr. Megan Stanton-Anderson recently responded to a parent’s concern that the school would make COVID-19 vaccinations for students mandatory. “My sense is that most schools will not make decisions about whether to mandate vaccination for quite some time,” Stanton-Anderson said in her reply to parent Gretchen Kren. ”This is our first opportunity for students to be vaccinated so I think we need to get through that first,” Stanton-Anderson said.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Local 8th grader received $5,000 college scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One lucky eighth grader has been awarded $5,000 in college scholarship and it was all a surprise. Lansing’s Camdyn Arnett thought she was just receiving her 8th grade diploma Friday, but the school had other plans in mind. During her graduation ceremony she was surprised with a $5,000 in college scholarship.
Educationcatholiccentral.net

Celebrating Catholic Central Quiz Bowl

“Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge” is the motto of the Basilian Fathers and the sacred mission of Catholic Central High School. For ninety years, the graduates of Catholic Central have made a positive impact locally, nationally, and around the world.