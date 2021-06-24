Cancel
Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

BALTIMORE — When the Orioles returned from their latest winless road trip, the thought of being home surely provided at least some comfort. They had won five games in their previous homestand, as many as they had won regardless of venue in June. But even Camden Yards could not provide salvation this past week, with a 13-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night completing a sweep and 1-5 homestand.

