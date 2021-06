Baylor University is coming to market with $124 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds and a positive outlook on its A-plus credit from Fitch Ratings. “The outlook revision to positive is supported by an expectation that Baylor will continue adding to its already healthy liquidity, via solid cash-flow trends and better-than-budgeted fiscal 2021 results, strong endowment performance, and an improving outlook on enrollment and net tuition trends through 2021 and into 2022,” Fitch analyst and senior director Emily Wadhwani said.