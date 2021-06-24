Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (6/23/2021)--The CDC is looking into the details surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy here in Mid-Michigan. That teenager died days after receiving the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination. That said, the boy’s cause of death has not been released and doctors are telling parents and young people there is no reason to worry. Millions of doses have been administered with no negative side effects, but the timing alone has the CDC looking into this.