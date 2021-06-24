Wind Surge takes second game of series against RockHounds

MIDLAND, Texas – Wichita’s offense backed up Josh Winder’s great start on their way to a second straight victory over the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 8-4. After both teams were held scoreless for three innings, Wichita broke through in the top of the fourth by scoring three runs. Yeltsin Encarnacion put the Wind Surge on the board first by drawing a bases-loaded walk. In the next at-bat, David Bañuelos made an impact in his first game with a two-RBI bases-loaded single to left field to put Wichita ahead 3-0.