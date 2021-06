Steve Clinkscale may be hanging with Jim Harbaugh up in Ann Arbor, but Kentucky is not ready to abort its recruiting operation in Michigan just yet. Kentucky has signed seven players from the state since 2018 and cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell is currently a commitment in the 2022 class. Clinkscale was the one staff member creating relationships in the state, but there is an offensive lineman in Metro Detroit that is still showing interest in Kentucky.