Alms For Terror: Indonesian Extremists Finance Jihad With Charity

Two Sunday walkers have accidentally discovered the corpse of the missing Belgian military man and actively searched for fear that he intended to commit an attack in support of conspiracy theories about the pandemic. By all indications he would have committed suicide. Corporal Jürgen Conings, 46, who had spoken out publicly expressing radical ideas He had disappeared on May 17 and could not be located despite spectacular operations by the army to try to locate him. He was stationed at the Bourg-Léopold barracks as a shooting trainer and was therefore considered a potentially dangerous person. In fact, he took advantage of his position to seize a small arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including grenade launchers, for which it had been feared that he had sinister intentions. On the same day the 17th, his partner discovers a very disturbing letter in which he talks about farewells and becoming public enemy number one. «I know that I will become an enemy of the state. They will look for me and find me after a while. I’m ready for this, ”it said. Just before he disappeared, he had withdrawn 3,000 euros from his bank account, the maximum limit. “I’m not afraid to die. But then it will be my path, I will live my last days as I wish, ”Conings wrote in his letter.