Beverly Gale Ogilvie, 86, of Tonasket, Wash. passed peacefully and quietly away in her home June 17, 2021. Gale was born in Miller, S.D. February 20, 1935 to Otis and Gladys (Porter) Palmer. She was the youngest of four children growing up on a farm in Hand County, S.D. She studied geology at Montana School of Mines in Butte, Mont. where she met her husband of 67 years, Bill D. Ogilvie. They married Aug. 7, 1954. Together they had two children, Rod Ogilvie, of Omak, Wash. and Carol Ogilvie-Moore, of Tonasket.