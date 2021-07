Lilian Rogers was born Nov 20 1932, in Okanogan, Wash. Lillian grew up in Okanogan. Most of her childhood years were spent on her parent’s 128-acre dairy farm located up Salmon Creek. Her father and mother were George and Flora Thompson. She attended high school in Okanogan and was a member of the Okanogan Bull Dogs Cheerleading Squad as well as Majorette. She had a vivacious personality.