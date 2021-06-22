Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nine dentist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61455 during Q3

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least nine dentist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61455 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...

westcentralreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Zip Code#Idfpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsWest Central Reporter

11 professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 62650 during Q1

Eleven professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 62650 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This license will lapse if not renewed before its expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
JobsUnion

Circulation Sales and Retention Representative #1921

Job 1921, Circulation Sales and Retention Representative - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1921 Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application.
TravelTravel Weekly

‘Critical’ travel firms rebuild customer trust in wake of pandemic

Travel firms have been urged to rebuild customer trust following the “seismic” impact of the pandemic on the sector. The call came from the head of the Institute of Customer Service as new research revealed that the number of UK customers experiencing service issues has risen since this time last year.
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Healthphysicianspractice.com

10 Customer Service Habits for Your Medical Practice

Is your clinic overlooking the basic premises of customer service? We'll fix that!. If your patients feel they are taken care of, they have the ability and the willingness to sing your praises, refer patients, pay what they owe you, and help make sure their insurance company pays you. Here...
Businessthecustomer.net

Customer Service Experience Metrics that are Better Than NPS

“How likely are you to recommend [the company, brand or product] to a friend or colleague?” The answer — your Net Promoter Score — is a simple but proven measure of customer loyalty. But capturing this during a post-transaction survey doesn’t provide the whole picture for service and support leaders.
MarketsSentinel

Customer Relationship Management Market 2020-2025 Industry Trend, Applications, and Demands Research Report

Customer Relationship Management Market research report arrangement investigation showcases player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth. For this study, the global Customer Relationship Management Market based upon the components, usage, application, the main participant, and the region,...
RetailMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO Jobs; Pre-Qual, Warehouse, CE, Marketing, Sales Tools; CFPB: Worth Keeping an Eye On

Dang it is becoming more and more expensive to follow all the rules and regulations to originate residential loans. These costs, of course, are borne by the consumer. (See some of the CFPB’s news below.) And it costs a lot to retire. You don’t have to specialize in reverse mortgage lending to be curious if people in or nearing retirement know how to create viable retirement income plan. (In fact, this is a good tool to help teach kids.) The results from the American College of Financial Services Retirement Income Literacy Quiz show not so much. The test, consisting of 38 multiple-choice questions, covered virtually every aspect of managing one's finances in retirement. Nearly 75% of the 1,244 adults ages 60 to 75 interviewed online for the test got an F (a score of 60% or less), while fewer than 6% received an A (91% or better) or a B (81% to 90%). If you would like to know more about the survey, you can take the quiz, read the report, or watch the webcast. Today’s podcast from Robbie Chrisman is available here. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy