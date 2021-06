For the first time in its history, the MLB Draft is taking place in July. Not only did that lengthen the evaluation period for currently eligible players, it also created some crossover with the summer circuit getting underway before the previous cycle is complete. It will be interesting to see how major league clubs handle finishing up one class while starting on another. As we head into another summer season, an important time for rising seniors with their sights set on the draft, these are some of the big names you need to know about--whether you're a scout or simply a fan of the MLB Draft.