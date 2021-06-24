6318 Fredonia Rd, Henrico, VA 23227

Welcome back to the year 1957. This original owner home has been well maintained through the years. The seller has a green thumb that you can see in the first few pictures. Beautiful blooms in the spring. The upgrades since ownership include GE smooth top cooking range, GE wall oven, GE refrigerator. New roof was installed 10 years ago. Replacement Traco windows. Central air conditioning and leaf guard. Wood burning Fireplace in family room has never had a fire burn in it. The basement is left up to the new owner to design. 2 car garage under house but the rest of basement is wide open and ready for your transformation. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is close to 295, 64 and 95 located a few blocks off of Chamberlayne Rd.