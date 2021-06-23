Recipes: Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcakes, No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Spinach Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

A good biscuit is one of the finer things in life. In life there are a few simple pleasures that are almost universally accepted as being good. A sunny day with little fluffy clouds, catching up with an old friend, (and if you’re anything like me) a really good biscuit. Homemade biscuits are one of the first things I ever made in the kitchen with my mom. I’m sure it took at least twice as long with me helping, but boy was it fun. Her biscuits will always remind me of home. But, they were nothing like these tall boys! If you’re looking for a substantial biscuit with tons of buttery flavor then you’ve come to the right place.