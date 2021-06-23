Cancel
Recipes

Recipes: Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcakes, No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Spinach Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakes 9 biscuits to serve 6 to 12. Note: The classic strawberry shortcake is built on a biscuit, one made with plenty of butter, which gives it a tender, crumbly texture. If you're serving 4 to 6, cut the quantity of strawberries and sugar in half, and adjust the amount of whipped cream. Or enjoy the biscuits for breakfast warmed, slathered with butter and loaded with fresh strawberry jam. From Beth Dooley.

www.startribune.com
Recipes
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipes
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peach Dumplings

It’s peach season in my neck of the woods and I’ve been dying to give these a try. When I was making some of my Apple Dumplings in the fall, I thought, “Hey, these would be good with peaches, too.” I’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of some beautiful, sweet peaches to give it a try.
Recipes

My Leader Yummy – Sweet and Salty Pretzel Bars, String Cheese Sticks

The regular school year is over now, so lots of families have youngsters home all day. And, as most mothers know, children always seem to be hungry for snacks. The following two recipes will satisfy most kids’ cravings. Children aren’t the only ones who enjoy tasty treats. Lots of grownups...
Recipes

Extra Moist Chocolate Cake with Frosting Recipe

This extra moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, creamy, and so delicious! If you are a chocolate lover, then this is one of your must-try desserts. Simple and easy to make, you will need 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Recipes

Mile-High Biscuits

A good biscuit is one of the finer things in life. In life there are a few simple pleasures that are almost universally accepted as being good. A sunny day with little fluffy clouds, catching up with an old friend, (and if you’re anything like me) a really good biscuit. Homemade biscuits are one of the first things I ever made in the kitchen with my mom. I’m sure it took at least twice as long with me helping, but boy was it fun. Her biscuits will always remind me of home. But, they were nothing like these tall boys! If you’re looking for a substantial biscuit with tons of buttery flavor then you’ve come to the right place.
Recipes

Martha Stewart Just Made a Super Flavorful Turkey Burger That's Perfect for Summer

Here at EatingWell, we love Martha Stewart. She's a quintessential hostess with the most who can always been relied upon for tips, tricks and inspiration. Whether it's the best way to organize your kitchen to cut down on food waste or the secret ingredient for the fluffiest cinnamon rolls, when Martha gives advice, we listen. Just in time for the scorching summer months, she recently shared her mouthwatering turkey burger recipe that will send your taste buds on vacation.
Recipes

Pimento cheese: So few ingredients, so darn delicious

Just about everyone in the South grew up with pimento cheese. And, as you know, there are as many variations as there are Southerners. But the basic recipe is pretty simple — really only three ingredients plus a little pepper. From there, you can make it your own. Sharp cheddar...
Recipes

This broccoli and bacon salad is creamy, salty, nutty and made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin - smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipes

Make this creamy salad a summer staple

Chicken drumsticks or angus beef burgers may be the stars of summertime grilling, but classic side dishes can enhance any meal. Coleslaw completes the deli salads trifecta alongside macaroni salad and potato salad. Coleslaw is often served at summer picnics and barbecues, and it is at home on the side of sandwiches or even on top. Coleslaw can dress up reubens or even replace sauerkraut (another cabbage-based topping) on frankfurters. It’s convenient to pick up premade coleslaw at the deli counter, but it’s also easy to make at home. Whip up this recipe for “Classic Coleslaw,” courtesy of Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise company.
Recipes
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Strawberry Slab Pie

As we begin to enjoy summer gatherings once again, there’s no better treat than this strawberry slab pie. Here, two flaky layers of pie crust sandwich quartered strawberries that are slightly sweetened with brown sugar and scented with vanilla. Once baked, this pie feeds a crowd and practically begs to...
Food & Drinks

Smoked Beer Can Chicken

Smoked Beer Can Chicken is tender, juicy, chicken perfectly seasoned and with a smoky flavor is great for barbecues and summertime festivities. Only simple ingredients needed for an inexpensive dinner that tastes better than rotisserie or roasted chicken. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
Recipes

Award-Winning Vegan Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Queen of vegan cupcakes Chloe Coscarelli shares her delicious, award-winning recipe for this chocolate twist on strawberry shortcakes. For the cupcakes, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 12-cup muffin pans with 14 cupcake liners. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. In a...
Food & Drinks

Cunningham: Strawberry shortcake or cherry pie?

You recall the temperature was negative 24 degrees four months ago, right?. If my math is correct—and that would be a first—we can add the February number to Thursday’s, then divide to get the *average* yearly temp for Nebraska weather. (Don’t question my science.) Forty degrees! Perfect for me. You...
Recipes

Fruit Pizza

Mix ingredients together. Spread in two 12-inch pizza pans. Bake at 350 F for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool. Cream together cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and whipped dairy topping. Spread on crusts. Arrange fresh or canned fruit on top, such as peaches, grapes, pineapples, kiwis, strawberries, blueberries or mandarin oranges.
Recipes
Mashed

Easy Fruit Bread Recipe

There's nothing better than a freshly baked loaf of bread — the warmth, the aroma, and the amazing flavors are truly enjoyable anytime of day. Even the simplest types of bread, like sourdough or multigrain, are delicious on their own, but bread is even better with a little extra oomph. Thanks to recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn's fruit bread recipe, it's never been easier to enjoy bakery-level quality right in the comfort of your own home.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Baked Salmon with Spinach Strawberry Salsa

Baked salmon is a simple dish rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is great for heart and brain health. (KSL TV) SALT LAKE CITY — Adding fish to your diet brings health benefits, and pairing it with a chilled spinach strawberry salsa makes for a bright and healthy summer meal.