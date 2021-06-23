Recipes: Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcakes, No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Spinach Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Makes 9 biscuits to serve 6 to 12. Note: The classic strawberry shortcake is built on a biscuit, one made with plenty of butter, which gives it a tender, crumbly texture. If you're serving 4 to 6, cut the quantity of strawberries and sugar in half, and adjust the amount of whipped cream. Or enjoy the biscuits for breakfast warmed, slathered with butter and loaded with fresh strawberry jam. From Beth Dooley.www.startribune.com